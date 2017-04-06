Dos Pueblos Volleyball Returns to Action, Beats Rio Mesa in Four Sets

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos played its first boys volleyball match in two weeks and defeated Rio Mesa in four sets, 25-20, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22 on Thursday at Sovine Gym.

"The fellas played alright tonight, earning a victory over the aggressive attacking and unrelenting defensive effort of the visiting Rio Mesa Spartans," said DP coach Ehren Hugg. "We got a lot of respect for coach Chris Holdworth and the program he is running at Rio. They play hungry and I think they are going far in Division 3 CIF. Our passing was fairly consistent tonight so I'm pleased with that as our middles were able to get involved."

Marcellous Gossett provided a spark off the bench in the second set. He finished the night with four stuff blocks and seven kills.

Outside hitter Dax Galvan led the Chargers with 13 kills and six assists and Curren Malhotra had 11 kills and four digs.

Setter Alex Cheng handed out 37 assists, had nine digs and a block.

"Alex is really finding his stride as a deceptive setter and finding a lot of different hitters, including outside Erik Hollstein, who came off the bench in sets 2 and 4 and unloaded on a quick set to the outside garnering two no-touch kills and sending the stands to their feet in celebration," said Hug.

Libero Dan Willett paced the defense with 13 digs.

The Chargers (14-3) return to Channel League play Tuesday at Buena.

