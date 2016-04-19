Dos Pueblos Volleyball Seniors Go Out Winners on Their Special Night

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos volleyball celebrated Senior Night with a 25-18, 25-15, 28-26 sweep over Buena in a Channel League match on Tuesday.

The win improves the Chargers to 6-1 in Channel League, staying tied for first place with Santa Barbara. They are 11-7 overall.

Eight seniors were honored before the match. They were Robert Stone, Dallas Flannery, Adam Shields, Will Parker, Jack Burns, Trey Klopstein, Elliot Brainerd, and Eli Wopat.

"It was a great night for the parents to see their sons all grown up and so close to finishing high school," DP coach Ehren Hug said. "Big shout out to all of our parents that showed up tonight and every night. We know how hard you all work and the boys really appreciate the cheers and support."

Stanford-bound Wopat paced the DP attack with 16 kills, three blocks and four service aces. Shields had 11 kills and two blocks.

In the back row libero Parker Crossland, fellow defensive specialists Trey Klopstein and Will Parker scooped up 23 digs together.

In set 3, Buena got out to a 5-0 start behind some tough serving, but DP weathered the storm, fought back to tie the score at 20-20 and battled point for point with the Bulldogs, eventually taking the match 28-26.

