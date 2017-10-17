Dos Pueblos Volleyball Sweeps Santa Barbara

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos kept its girls volleyball playoff hopes alive with a sweep at Santa Barbara High on Tuesday night. The scores were 25-18, 28-26, 25-22.

The win puts the Chargers at 3-4 in league and 15-13 overall. They host Ventura on Wednesday and a win against the Cougars would give them third place outright. A loss would leave them in a tie with Buena at 3-5.

DP setter Grace Crozier handed out 37 assists, with most of them coming on sets to middles Ally Mintzer and Danielle La Grange. They combined for 37 kills, with Mintzer putting away 19 and La Grange 18.

But it was the way Crozier spread the ball around that pleased DP coach Megan O'Carroll.

"Coming into this match, we had some big goals," she said. "We wanted to win, finish the match in three, and diversify our game. Both teams we play this week know what our strengths and weaknesses are, so we knew that we needed to make some big changes in order to win. We worked hard to mix up our offense, to keep the blockers and defense on the other side of the net guessing. Grace set an amazing match — she made smart choices and allowed her hitters to be successful."

Mikayla Butzke supplied seven kills and Becky McKinny added four on the outside.

"You got to give DP a lot of credit, they were able to run their middles and they were more efficient than us," Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said. "They were able to execute and finish down the stretch."

The Dons (1-6 in league) jumped put to a 5-0 lead in the first set, but they couldn't maintain the momentum due to unforced errors and bad decision making, Arneson said.

In the second set, they led 22-18 only to see DP fight back and take the set, 28-26.

"Our shining quality was our defense," O'Carroll said. "Every single girl that plays back row for us is fearless and has so much court awareness.

"Alison Minnich was incredible for us... she's so intelligent. Her ability to read hitters and fill in when there are holes in the block really frustrates our opponent's offense. I am so thankful to have her on our side of the net."

Minnich recorded a whopping 39 digs to lead the Chargers' defense. McKinny had 26 digs and Butzke added 12. At the net, Mintzer led with four blocks and La Grange had three.

Arneson praised the play of Linnea Skinner and the other seniors.

"All the seniors played and played their hearts out," he said.

