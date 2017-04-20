Dos Pueblos Volleyball Sweeps Ventura

Boys Volleyball

The Dos Pueblos boys volleyball team swept Ventura on Thursday in a Channel League matchup 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 at Ventura.

The Chargers ruined the Cougars senior night behind 13 kills from Max Raphael and 43 assists from Alex Cheng. Dax Galvan added nine kills for Dos Pueblos.

"Dax was solid tonight," said Dos Pueblos coach Ehren Hug. "Just went about his business and chipped away at the block."

Dos Pueblos improved to 18-3 overall and 5-1 in league play. They host Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

