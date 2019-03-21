Dos Pueblos Volleyball Swept by Santa Ynez

Dos Pueblos was swept by Santa Ynez, 25-22, 25-21, 30-28, in a Channel League match on Thursday night at Santa Ynez.
"It just wasn’t our night," DP coach Ehren Hug said. "We struggled from the beginning and Santa Ynez was firing on all cylinders. Credit to the Pirates, they played very hard tonight."
Jack Hogan led DP (10-6, 2-3) with 10 kills and nine digs and Finn Hastings had six kills and nine digs.
Andrew Nielson and Grant Lockhart recorded 11 kills each and Nate Rogers chipped in nine kills to lead the Pirates (9-9, 2-3)
"The Pirates played their most complete game of the season with good hitting, defense, and touch serving against a determined Chargers team," said Santa Ynez coach Craig Scott. "Our serving kept the Chargers off-balanced most of the night. Our passing game was outstanding tonight and Harrison Bradley spread the ball around.
'The difference tonight was that the boys walked into the gym ready to play from the first whistle," Scott added. "All the starters had a great match and they started trusting each other on the floor."