Dos Pueblos Volleyball Takes Care of Santa Ynez in 3 Sets

Girls Volleyball

Setter Mikayla Butzke produced as an attacker for the Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team in a 25-12, 25-20, 25-16 sweep over Santa Ynez in a Channel League match at Sovine Gym on Tuesday night.

Butzke had eight kills to go with her 18 assists and two service aces.

"Mikayla Butzke did a great job for us tonight not only playing great defense and setting up our offense but she was also a big offensive threat for us and helped score us a lot of points when she was front row," DP coach Megan O'Carroll said."

With star middle attack Ally Mintzer out with an injury, Butzke's added offense was a big boost for the Chargers.

Freshman outside hitter Portia Sherman led the DP attack with 10 kills and a pair of aces.

"Portia continues to put up big numbers for us and had some incredible defensive hustle plays tonight," said O'Carroll."

Becky McKinny provided six kills in the middle and served two aces, Kaylee Curtis had five kills and Breanna Babcock added three in her start in the middle.

"Our sophomore middle, Breanna Babcock, got the starting nod tonight and proved she is a versatile asset to our team running plays and contributing greatly to our win tonight," said O'Carroll.

Dos Pueblos is 14-10 on the year and 5-1 in league.

