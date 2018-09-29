Dos Pueblos Volleyball Takes Title at Cate Mesa Mixer

Dos Pueblos won Cate's four-team Mesa Mixer on Saturday, beating Oaks Christian in the final in three sets.

The Chargers also defeated host Cate and Laguna Blanca on the day.

Cate defeated Laguna Blanca, avenging a five-set loss earlier in the season. The Rams lost against Oaks Christian.

Cate coach Greg Novack was excited about the play of freshman middle Chidera Chukwumerji. She hit .417 on the day and had 14 kills on 24 attempts with just four errors. She also had 14 blocks.

Sophmores Riley Borchardt and Grace Johnson hit a .348 and .357, respectively, for the Rams



