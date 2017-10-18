Dos Pueblos Volleyball Upends Ventura, Clinches 3rd Place, CIF Playoff Berth

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos capped a tremendous second half of Channel League play with a four-set girls volleyball victory over defending league and CIF-Southern Section champion Ventura on Wednesday night at Sovine Gym.

The Chargers' 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 victory gave them third place outright in league and a CIF playoff berth. It also enabled San Marcos to clinch the outright league title.

Dos Pueblos, which went 3-1 in the second half of league play, finishes with 4-4 record. Ventura finished at 5-3. San Marcos, which plays at Santa Barbara on Thursday, is 6-1.

Defense led the way for DP on Wednesday. Libero Alison Minnich frustrated Ventura hitters by picking up 43 digs, Becky McKinny had 21 digs, Oliveya Leon collected 20, Hannah Fabbre scooped up 18 and Mikayla Butzke added 14.

"Tonight's win was a total team effort," first-year coach Megan O'Carroll said. "Every girl contributed to it in a big way and I couldn't be more proud of the girls that they stepped up and decided that our season was not going to be over tonight."

Ally Mintzer had a big night at the net with 19 kills and seven blocks. Danielle La Grange put away nine kills and added three blocks, Butzke contributed nine kills and 27 assists, Olivia Andrews added seven kills and Katelyn Mires posted five kills and seven blocks.

O'Carroll was pleased how her team stepped up after dropping the first set.

"We have had so much growth over this season and the biggest growth has been in our mental toughness," she said. "We've become tougher and more resilient when things get tight and tough. We've learned to push through the chaos and keep our eyes fixed on our goals.

"We look forward to our first round of CIF."



