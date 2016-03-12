Dos Pueblos Volleyball Wins Bronze Division at Best of West Tourney

Boys Volleyball

Parker Crossland went on an 11-point serving run in the third-set and Dos Pueblos beat Cathedral Catholic to reach the championship match of the Bronze Division at the Best of the West boys volleyball tournament in Poway.

The Chargers swept Redondo, 25-20, 25-19, to finish Saturday with a 3-0 record after going 0-4 on Friday in pool play.

"Our goal for Saturday was to harness our competitive energy and have fun," said coach Ehren Hug, whose team lost in straight sets against Mira Costa, Mater Dei and Carlsbad on Friday.

The Chargers bounced back Saturday morning with a win over La Costa Canyon, 25-23, 25-20, outlasted Cathedral Catholic, 25-13, 23-25, 15-2 before beating Redondo.

Curren Malhotra was key player against Cathedral Catholic, notching three solo stuff blocks.

Kill leaders for DP (5-5) during the weekend were Eli Wopat with 57 and Adam Shields with 36.

