CIF Polls

Dos Pueblos Water Polo 10th in CIF Rankings; Laguna Blanca VB Remains No. 1

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | | September 19, 2016 | 7:58 p.m.

Dos Pueblos cracked the top 10 in the first CIF-SS boys water polo rankings of the regular season.

The Chargers are 10th in Division 2. They open the South Coast Tournament this week in Orange County against third-ranked Santa Margarita.

In Division 5 water polo, Santa Ynez is ranked No. 9.

Laguna Blanca holds down the No. 1 spot in Division 6 girls volleyball. The Owls suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday against Oaks Christian in the final of Cate's Mesa Mixer. They defeated the Lions earlier in pool play.

Santa Ynez is fourth in the division. Cate is ranked ninth in Division 8.

Dos Pueblos received votes in the Division 3 rankings.

In girls tennis, Cate is top ranked and Santa Ynez is No. 2 in Division 2.

The St. Joseph boys are the only team from the county ranked in cross country. They are 10th in Division 5.

BOYS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1

1  Harvard Westlake
2  Mater Dei
3  Orange Lutheran
4  Huntington Beach
5  Loyola
6  Foothill
7  Corona del Mar
8  Newport Harbor
9  Dana Hills
10  El Toro

DIVISION 2

1 Laguna Beach
2 Agoura
3 Santa Margarita
4 Murrieta Valley
5 Wilson/Long Beach
6 Beckman
7 Palos Verdes
8 Villa Park
9 Ventura
10 Dos Pueblos

DIVISION 5

1 La Canada
2 Corona
3 Temple City
4 Murrieta Mesa
5 Burroughs
6 San Dimas
7 Jurupa Valley
8 San Juan Hills
9 Santa Ynez
10 Great Oak

Others: Schurr, Kennedy, El Dorado

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 2

1 Ventura
2 Palos Verdes
3 Orange Lutheran
4 Murrieta Valley
5 Laguna Beach
6 Esperanza
7 Temecula Valley
8 Chadwick
9 Hart
10 Louisville

DIVISION 3

1 Bishop Montgomery
2 Sage Hill
3 Yorba Linda
4 St. Joseph/Lakewood
5 Glendora
6 Saddleback Valley Christian
7 Agoura
8 Calabasas
9 West Ranch
10 Murrieta Mesa

Others: Rosary, Dos Pueblos, Ayala

DIVISION 6

1 Laguna Blanca
2 Crossroads
3 Gabrielino
4 Santa Ynez
5 El Rancho
6 Hueneme
7 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
8 Bell Gardens
9 Beaumont
10 Hesperia

Others: Godinez, Vistamar

DIVISION 8

1 Pomona Catholic
2 Gladstone
3 Grace Brethren
4 Providence/Burbank
5 Linfield Christian
6 Nordhoff
7 St. Genevieve
8 Foothill Tech
9 Cate
10 Mary Star of the Sea

Others: Orangewood Academy, San Jacinto, Grand Terrace

GIRLS TENNIS

DIVISION 2

1 Cate
2 Santa Ynez
3 South Torrance
4 Poly/Riverside
5 Aliso Niguel
6 Yucaipa
7 Redlands
8 Poly/Long Beach
9 Chadwick
10 Cerritos

Others: Beverly Hills Santiago/Corona, Yorba Linda

DIVISION 3

1 Alhambra
2 Temple City
3 Cypress
4 Serrano
5 W alnut
6 West Torrance
7 Great Oak
8 Brea Olinda
9 Redlands East Valley
T10 Carpinteria
T10 Mayfield

