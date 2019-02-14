Pixel Tracker

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Water Polo Beats San Marcos for 5th Place in Division 1

Dos Pueblos defense Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos defends against a San Marcos power play during the fifth-place game of the CIF-SS Division 1 Tournament. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 14, 2019 | 8:45 p.m.

Dos Pueblos did a masterful job defending against the power play and beat San Marcos 10-6 to take fifth place in the CIF-SS Division 1 Tournament on Thursday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Chargers allowed only two goals defending against 13 San Marcos power plays. 

Anna Cable was a big part of the impressive defensive performance as she made 13 saves.

Seniors Sophie Leggett and Abbi Hill paced the DP attack. Hill had a game-high four goals and Leggett scored three to go with an assist, a steal and one earned exclusion.

Abbi Hill defends Click to view larger
Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos defends against Cassidy Miller of San Marcos. (Peter Neushul photo)

Senior Kayla Peacock was big on defense, coming up with six steals.

Kelly Meckelborg added four steals to go with a goal, an assist and a field block.

Shannon Connolly and Maddie Choi each had one goal for DP.

Dos Pueblos, which beat San Marcos three times this season, finishes at 23-9.

San Marcos went 18-12.


 

