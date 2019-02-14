Dos Pueblos Water Polo Beats San Marcos for 5th Place in Division 1

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos did a masterful job defending against the power play and beat San Marcos 10-6 to take fifth place in the CIF-SS Division 1 Tournament on Thursday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Chargers allowed only two goals defending against 13 San Marcos power plays.

Anna Cable was a big part of the impressive defensive performance as she made 13 saves.

Seniors Sophie Leggett and Abbi Hill paced the DP attack. Hill had a game-high four goals and Leggett scored three to go with an assist, a steal and one earned exclusion.

Senior Kayla Peacock was big on defense, coming up with six steals.

Kelly Meckelborg added four steals to go with a goal, an assist and a field block.

Shannon Connolly and Maddie Choi each had one goal for DP.

Dos Pueblos, which beat San Marcos three times this season, finishes at 23-9.

San Marcos went 18-12.



