Dos Pueblos Water Polo Breaks Out For First Win, 19-3

Dos Pueblos had a break-out game after three straight losses, rolling past San Diego Cathedral Catholic 19-3 on Saturday.

The Chargers started the day losing to Corona del Mar. 9-3.

Against Cathedral Catholic, the Chargers converted on 5 of 6 power plays and built an 11-2 lead after two periods.

Maddie Choi and Sophie Leggett each scored four goals and Shannon Connelly and Bella Godlis had three goals apiece for DP.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.