Dos Pueblos Water Polo Drops Pair at Memorial Cup

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos opened the Memorial Cup in San Jose with a pair of close defeats on Friday. The Chargers fell to North Coast Section power Sacred Heart Prep of Atherton, 11-7, and then dropped an 11-9 overtime decision against Tustin-Foothill.

In the Sacred Heart Prep game, the Chargers were outscored 5-2 in the second half after trailing 6-5 after two periods.

Kyle Faison and Ethan Parrish each had two goals to lead DP. Angus Goodner made nine saves.

Against Foothill, DP rallied from a 7-5 halftime deficit and scored three goals in the third period to tie the score at 8. Both teams scored a goal in the fourth period to send the game into overtime.

Goodner had a solid game, making 12 saves to go with two steals and an assist.

Parrish scored three goals and Wyatt Meckelborg added two goals to lead the attack. Four players added single goals.

The Chargers (16-10) play Long Beach Wilson at Gunderson High of San Jose on Saturday morning.