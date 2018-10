Water Polo

Dos Pueblos completed an undefeated Channel League water polo regular season with a 17-4 rout of Lompoc on Tuesday.

Andrew Bresk scored four goals and Matteo Rubulino and Trevor Lum added three apiece.

Chris Story and Jack Hightower each played in goal and combined for four saves.

Dos Pueblos roared out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter.

The win secures the No. 1 seed for the Chargers (16-8, 5-0) in the first Channel League Tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.