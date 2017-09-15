Dos Pueblos Water Polo Goes on Scoring Rampage at Clovis West Tournament

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos enjoyed a big day scoring goals at the Clovis West Tournament on Friday.

The Chargers poured in 38 goals in two wins on the first day, beating Bella Vista of Sacramento, 21-13, and Clovis West, 17-12.

Alex Reilly scored four goals, had three assists and three steals against Clovs West. Goalie Angus Goodner made 11 blocks, had five assists and a steal.

DP roared out to a 10-3 lead in the game.

"We jumped out to a strong start behind our defense and were able to get contributions from all 17 guys on the roster," said coach Connor Levoff.

In the Bella Vista game, Jason Teng and Madison Montag each scored four goals and Ethan Parrish and Sammy Arshadi each scored three. Goodner stopped 10 shots and dished off three assists. Parrish also had three assists.

The Chargers are now 7-2 on the season.