Dos Pueblos Water Polo Holds Off San Clemente, 11-10

Water Polo

Goalie Anna Cable stopped 14 shots and the combination of Sophie Leggett and Shannon Connolly scored seven goals for Dos Pueblos in a 11-10 girls water polo victory over San Clemente on Saturday.

The win took some of the sting off the Chargers' one-goal loss against CIF-SS Division 1 second-ranked Orange Lutheran on Friday.

The Cal-bound Leggett led DP with four goals and Connolly scored three. Abbi Hill added two goals as the sixth-ranked Chargers improved to 14-7 on the season.

DP took a 9-5 lead after blanking San Clemente 3-0 in the third period.

The Tritons made a furious comeback in the fourth period, but DP hung on behind the play of Cable.

Dos Pueblos completes Channel League on Tuesday at Lompoc before returning to Orange County next weekend to play in the Southern California Championships.



