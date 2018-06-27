Dos Pueblos Water Polo Holds Off Ventura, 13-9

Water Polo

Sammy Arshadi and Ethan Parrish combined for 13 steals, and Dos Pueblos jumped on Ventura for 10 goals in the first half of a 13-9 water polo win in a Channel League game at Ventura on Tuesday.

Parrish had seven steals to go with his four goals and two assists in the league-opening win for the Chargers. Arshadi had six steals, three goals and two assists.

The Chargers, the No. 5 ranke team in Division 3 of the CIF-Southern Section, opened up a 6-2 lead in the first period and led 10-5 at halftime.

Ventura narrowed the lead to 11-8 in the third period, but Dos Pueblos was able to hang on in the fourth period.

Jason Teng played a big role in the win, scoring three goals and assisting on two others. Matt Binckley had three assists and 1 goal.

The Chargers (13-4, 1-0) play host to Santa Barbara on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

