Dos Pueblos Water Polo Loses to Powerful Agoura

Dos Pueblos ran into a strong Agoura boys water polo team and dropped a 14-6 decision in a non-league game Saturday at Cal Lutheran.
Agoura, which is ranked 11th in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1-2 poll, outscored DP 8-1 in the second period to open up a 10-2 lead at halftime.
Ethan Parrish scored four goals to lead DP. Goalie Angus Goodner had eight saves, two assists and a pair of steals.
DP (14-5 overall) plays at Buena in a Channel League game on Tuesday.
