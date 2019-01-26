Dos Pueblos Water Polo Places Third at So Cal Championships

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos pretty much sealed a CIF-SS Division 1 girls water polo playoff spot with an impressive third-place finish at the So Cal Championships in Irvine on Saturday.

The Chargers, ranked sixth in the Division 1-2 poll, lost a one-goal semifinal game against No. 1 Laguna Beach (7-6) and rebounded with a 10-4 victory over No. 3 Foothill in the third-place game.

The two results leave DP with a 19-8 record going into this week's Channel League Tournament in Lompoc. The Chargers are the No. 1 seed.

DP fell behind 4-0 after two periods and 6-2 after the third against Laguna Beach. The Chargers made a run at the Breakers in the fourth period before falling by one goal.

Sophie Leggett scored three goals, had two steals and earned three exclusions to lead DP. Kelly Meckelborg, Shannon Connolly and Kayla Peacock had one goal each. Goalie Anna Cable made seven saves.

Cable frustrated Foothill with 12 saves and six Chargers scored goals in the 10-4 win.

DP took a 3-1 lead in the first period and expanded it to 7-2 at halftime.

Kelly Meckelborg scored three goals to lead a varied offense. She also had an assist, a field block and one earned exclusion. Shannon Connolly and Kaya Peacock each scored two goals and Sabina Shackelford, Sophie Leggett and Abbi Hill had one goal each.

Connolly was tough in the center, drawing two exclusions and Peacock was all over the pool, earning two assists, a field block and two penalty shots.

