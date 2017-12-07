Dos Pueblos Water Polo Rolls in Villa Park Tourney Opener, 19-1

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos bounced back from its tough loss to Laguna Beach by overwhelming Cerritos 19-1 at the Villa Park Girls Water Polo Tournament on Thursday.

The Chargers, who lost 7-5 to Laguna Beach on Wednesday, roared to a 9-0 lead in the first period. That allowed coach Connor Levoff to empty his bench early.

Freshman Charlie Winter and sophomores Bella Godlis and Shannon Connolly each scored three goals to share high-scoring honors for the Chargers (2-1).

Freshman Kelly Meckelborg and seniors Fiona Sonni and Caydn Cole-Dombroski had two goals apiece.

DP plays The Bishop's School on Friday at 3 p.m.