Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:05 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Dos Pueblos Water Polo Star Ryann Neushul Follows Sisters to Stanford

Chargers Thea Neushul, Isaac Coffey, Talia Bloxham, Nova Sinskul also sign letters of intent

The five Dos Puebos student athletes to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday were, from left: Nova Sinskul (Loyola of Chicago), Talia Bloxham (Amherst College), Isaac Coffey (Oral Roberts University), Ryann Neushul (Stanford), Thea Neushul (UC San Diego). Click to view larger
The five Dos Puebos student athletes to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday were, from left: Nova Sinskul (Loyola of Chicago), Talia Bloxham (Amherst College), Isaac Coffey (Oral Roberts University), Ryann Neushul (Stanford), Thea Neushul (UC San Diego). (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 8, 2017 | 7:26 p.m.

Her sisters were standout water polo players at Stanford. So, would Dos Pueblos senior Ryann Neushul follow the same path to The Farm.

The answer on National Letter Intent Day was yes.

Neushul made it official on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, signing to attend Stanford during a ceremony at Dos Pueblos.

Also signing letters were Thea Neushul (Ryann’s cousin) for water polo at UC San Diego, Isaac Coffey for baseball at Oral Roberts University and softball players Nova Sinskul and Talia Bloxham, Sinskul with Loyola of Chicago and Bloxham with Amherst College.

Was Stanford in Ryann’s destiny after older siblings Kiley and Jamie went there?

“Yah, I kind of knew from the start that I wanted to go there ever since my big sisters went,” Ryann Neushul said. “I loved it. I’ve been there so many times.”

Kiley and Jamie both played on NCAA championship teams and were All-Americans at Stanford, and Kiley twice was named recipient of the Peter Cutino Award, the honor for college player of the year.

Once she was accepted into Stanford, Ryann said “it was a weight lifted off my chest, that’s for sure. I’m so happy I committed. 

“I was recruited by other schools,” she added. “I just knew where I wanted to go to school, so I limited my options and I was really open to Stanford.”

Did her sisters influence her?

“I was interested in some other schools and they definitely said to me that Stanford was the best choice and the best option for me. It was for them, and it definitely influenced my decision a lot.”

Coffey had a little assistance in selecting Oral Roberts as his future school. Dan Martony, a former baseball player and coach at Dos Pueblos, played at Oral Roberts and recently was hired there as an assistant coach.

“After coaching at Westmont for year, he talked my name up with the head coach back there,” Coffey said.

Coffey did a work out for an ORU coach visiting the area and soon afterward the school offered him an official visit.

“I checked it out and liked it,” he said. 

Coffey also received offers from Cal State Northridge and UCSB.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 