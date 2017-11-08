Dos Pueblos Water Polo Star Ryann Neushul Follows Sisters to Stanford

Her sisters were standout water polo players at Stanford. So, would Dos Pueblos senior Ryann Neushul follow the same path to The Farm.

The answer on National Letter Intent Day was yes.

Neushul made it official on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, signing to attend Stanford during a ceremony at Dos Pueblos.

Also signing letters were Thea Neushul (Ryann’s cousin) for water polo at UC San Diego, Isaac Coffey for baseball at Oral Roberts University and softball players Nova Sinskul and Talia Bloxham, Sinskul with Loyola of Chicago and Bloxham with Amherst College.

Was Stanford in Ryann’s destiny after older siblings Kiley and Jamie went there?

“Yah, I kind of knew from the start that I wanted to go there ever since my big sisters went,” Ryann Neushul said. “I loved it. I’ve been there so many times.”

Kiley and Jamie both played on NCAA championship teams and were All-Americans at Stanford, and Kiley twice was named recipient of the Peter Cutino Award, the honor for college player of the year.

Once she was accepted into Stanford, Ryann said “it was a weight lifted off my chest, that’s for sure. I’m so happy I committed.

“I was recruited by other schools,” she added. “I just knew where I wanted to go to school, so I limited my options and I was really open to Stanford.”

Did her sisters influence her?

“I was interested in some other schools and they definitely said to me that Stanford was the best choice and the best option for me. It was for them, and it definitely influenced my decision a lot.”

Coffey had a little assistance in selecting Oral Roberts as his future school. Dan Martony, a former baseball player and coach at Dos Pueblos, played at Oral Roberts and recently was hired there as an assistant coach.

“After coaching at Westmont for year, he talked my name up with the head coach back there,” Coffey said.

Coffey did a work out for an ORU coach visiting the area and soon afterward the school offered him an official visit.

“I checked it out and liked it,” he said.

Coffey also received offers from Cal State Northridge and UCSB.

