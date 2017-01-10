Dos Pueblos Water Polo Storms Past Ventura

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos shut out Ventura in the second half en route to a 12-3 girls water polo win in the Channel League on Tuesday.

Thea Neushul led the way with three goals, while Chloe Pena and Sabina Shackelford each scored two for the Chargers (11-1, 3-0). Kayla Peacock and Amelia Meckelborg scored one goal apiece.

Meckelborg played an all-around game, dishing out four assists and coming up with five steals. Peacock had three assists and drew two exclusions and Pena and Shackelford each had two steals.

The Division 1 No. 2-ranked Chargers are back in action on Friday at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions. They face the winner of the La Cañada-Santa Margarita play-in game at 12:30 p.m. at the Elings Aquatic Center.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.