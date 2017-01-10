Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:41 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Water Polo Storms Past Ventura

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 10, 2017 | 5:18 p.m.
Amelia Meckelborg of Dos Pueblos looks for a shot while being pressured by a Ventura defender. Click to view larger
Amelia Meckelborg of Dos Pueblos looks for a shot while being pressured by a Ventura defender. (Peter Neushul photo)

Dos Pueblos shut out Ventura in the second half en route to a 12-3 girls water polo win in the Channel League on Tuesday.

Thea Neushul led the way with three goals, while Chloe Pena and Sabina Shackelford each scored two for the Chargers (11-1, 3-0). Kayla Peacock and Amelia Meckelborg scored one goal apiece.

Meckelborg played an all-around game, dishing out four assists and coming up with five steals. Peacock had three assists and drew two exclusions and Pena and Shackelford each had two steals.

The Division 1 No. 2-ranked Chargers are back in action on Friday at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions. They face the winner of the La Cañada-Santa Margarita play-in game at 12:30 p.m. at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 