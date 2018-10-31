Dos Pueblos Water Polo Suffers Overtime Loss in Playoff Opener

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos was stunned by Murrieta Valley in the first round of the CIF Division 2 boys water polo playoffs, falling 10-8 in overtime on the road.

The score was tied 8-8 at the end of regulation.

Sammy Arshadi and Ethan Parish each scored three goals for the Chargers, who finish the season with a 20-11 record. Arshadi, a sophomore, had four steals, two blocks and an assist. Parrish added one block, an assist and drew three exclusions.

Wyatt Meckelborg and Kyle Faison each added one goal in their final game for DP.

Senior goalie Angus Goodner made 10 saves to go with three steals and two assists.