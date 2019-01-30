Dos Pueblos Water Polo Takes Charge in 2nd Half to Defeat San Marcos in League Tourney Final

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos got defensive in the second half, holding San Marcos to one goal and coming from behind to beat the Royals 10-7 for the championship of the Channel League girls water polo tournament on Wednesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

The victory gives the Chargers the league double -- the regular season and tournament titles. They now head into the CIF Division 1 playoffs with a 21-8 record.

San Marcos is also Division 1 playoff bound. The Royals beat DP for the Division 1 title last year.

"We battled all game and it was a great atmosphere," San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said. "We will learn a lot

from this and take our improvements to the playoffs."

The Royals got off to a good start in the first half, opening up a 6-4 lead by halftime.

But Dos Pueblos stepped up in the second half at both ends of the pool. The Chargers outscored San Marcos 4-1 in the third period to take an 8-7 lead. Kelly Meckelborg scored the tying goal with 3:56 left in the period and Sophie Leggett gave DP the lead with 3:23 left.

Leggett scored three of her four goals in the second half.

Abbi Hill had three goals, earned two exclusions, had one assist, one steal and a field block. Meckelborg scored two goals and had two steals, Sabina Shackelford scored a goal and Kayla Peacock handed out three assists.

Goalie Anna Cable made five saves and three steals.

San Marcos was led by Cassidy Miller with three goals, Fiona Kuesis had two and Hannah Meyer and Claire Kronen added one apiece.

Royals' goalie Riley Christen made six saves.

The teams will learn their CIF draws on Saturday.

