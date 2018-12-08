Dos Pueblos Water Polo Takes Third at Villa Park Tournament

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos finished strong at the Villa Park girls water polo tournament and took third place on Saturday.

The Chargers lost to Orange Lutheran, 11-9, in the semfinals and came back to beat Los Alamitos, 9-5.

It's quite a turnaround for DP, which last weekend lost to three Orange County powers.

Against Orange Lutheran fought back from an 8-3 deficit and took the Lancers down to the wire.

Sophie Leggett scored three goals, had two assists and earned four exclusions to lead DP. Shannon Connolly had two goals and Sabina Shackelford dished out five assists and had four steals.

Against Los Alamitos, Leggett and Shackelford each scored three goals and Anna Cable made eight saves.

The Chargers built and 4-1 lead after the first period and led 7-3 at halftime. They stifled Los Alamitos in the second half with good defense.

Bella Godlis and Maddie Choi each had three steals and Charlie Winter had two. Godlis added two goals and Choi had two assists.

The Chargers (5-4, 1-0) next play at Santa Barbara High on Dec. 18.