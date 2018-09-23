Dos Pueblos Water Polo Wins on Wyatt Meckelborg’s Goal

Water Polo

Santa Barbara goes 1-1 on final day of South Coast Tournament

Wyatt Meckelborg scored the game-winning goal for Dos Pueblos in an 8-7 victory over Murietta Valley that gave the Chargers 17th place out of 32 teams at the South Coast Tournament in Orange County.

Dos Pueblos won four straight games after dropping its opener in the tournament.

Meckelborg scored two goals, both in the final period, and had two steals.

Ethan Parrish led the team with three goals, an assist and a steal. Alex Reilly played well, scoring two goals, making threesteals and dishing off an assist.

Rex Goodner led a solid defensive effort with five steals and Morgan Bacon had three steals.

Earlier, DP defeated Los Alamitos 11-7 behind four goals from Bacon and Parrish and two goals from Reilly.

Angus Goodner was a standout in goal, making 12 saves.

The Chargers are 9-5 on the season.

Santa Barbara Goes 1-1

The Dons beat El Toro, with Ryan Drake leading the way with four goals and Miller Brichan adding a goal and three steals.

In its second game, Santa Barbara lost to Agoura 11-9. Dylan Fogg and Drake each scored three goals. Sean O'Brien had two assist, two steals and earned two ejections.