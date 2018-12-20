Dos Pueblos Wears Down Santa Barbara for 6-3 Victory

Water Polo

Sabina Shackelford led an impressive defensive performance and Sophie Leggett went on a three-goal run in the third period to spark the Dos Pueblos girls water polo team to a 6-3 Channel League victory over Santa Barbara High on Thursday at the Santa Barbara pool.

In a defensive tussle that left the teams deadlocked at 1-1 after two periods, Leggett broke loose for three unanswered goals for the Chargers. She converted a penalty shot for the go-ahead score after Shackelford drew a major foul at two meters and followed with a pair of goals on counterattacks.

“We made disciplined, thoughtful outlet passes and we fed her in ways she could convert,” DP coach Connor Levoff said of Leggett’s finishing on the counter.

“It starts in the back. When you’re not getting stops, you’re not getting looks like that. That was a team effort right there for those easy goals and she put them away when we needed her to. She scored all three to put us up at 4-1. She’s capable of doing that. She’s a good player.”

The second and third goals were assisted by Kelly Meckelborg. On the second, Leggett took a short pass and lobbed the ball over Santa Barbara goalie Faith Tedesco.

The third goal came off a long pass from Meckelborg into an open area to the left of the Santa Barbara goal. Leggett beat Tedesco to the ball and shot into the open net.

“Leggett did a really nice job getting some counterattack opportunities for herself,” Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh said. “That was basically the difference in the game. We had no offense today to make up for that.”

The Dons (2-1 in league), who were coming off an emotional win over San Marcos on Tuesday, appeared to run out of gas in the second half against DP.

“We had a hard time mustering any sort of energy. That was pretty obvious,” Walsh said. "That whole first quarter there was basically no stopping. (My players) were exhausted at that point and we knew we were going to be in for a long game.

“We hung on as long as we could.”

Dos Pueblos (2-0 in league, 6-4 overall) made it difficult on the Dons. Shackelford did a tremendous job containing offensive spark plug JuJu Martinez do Amaral.

“That was a good matchup for us,” Levoff said. “(Sabina) kind of goes unnoticed with all the work she does. She’s a critical piece for us and she was really, really good on defense today.”

Walsh agreed.

“We knew Sabina would be guarding her,” he said. “That’s a tough matchup. Sabina is one of the better perimeter defenders around.

“They watched our game (against San Marcos), so we knew other players would have to step up.”

Leggett and the other Chargers also did her part on defense against Do Amaral and Abigail Hendrix.

Sophie Leggett beats Santa Barbara goalie Faith Tedesco to a long pass from Kelly Meckelborg and scores into an open net for Dos Pueblos in its 6-3 win over the Dons pic.twitter.com/YQhShiHsaB — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) December 21, 2018

“These games are so cagey, always, because the players have so much respect for each other, the coaches have so much respect for the opposing team and the players know each other so well,” Levoff said. “That familiarity makes me nervous because I know the capability of every athlete in the pool.

“The teams that limit mistakes and are really prepared tend to have success (in these rivalry games),” he added. “We watched a little bit of that on Tuesday. Santa Barbara’s recipe for success was really simple: be excellent on defense. They played a great game. They were super efficient and limited their mistakes.”

DP followed the same plan

Santa Barbara didn’t score its second goal until the 3:40 mark of the fourth period, with Hendrix delivering her second of the game.

Dos Pueblos answered with goals by Bella Godlis and Maddie Choi.

Sophie Johnson scored on a long-range shot for Santa Barbara’s third goal.

Levoff said you never know what’s going to happen in the rivalry games.

“You’re just looking for enough to win these games,” he said.