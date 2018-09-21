Dos Pueblos Wins 2, Santa Barbara Goes 1-1 at South Coast Tournament

Water Polo

Rex Goodner scored the game-winning goal and his older brother, Angus, made 12 saves, leading the Dos Pueblos water polo team to a 9-8 win over Riverside Poly at the South Coast Tournament in Newport Beach on Friday.

The Chargers beat Edison, 14-7, in an earlier game. Angus Goodner made 13 saves in that one and had three steals and two assists.

Ethan Parrish had three goals, three steals and two assists for DP in the Riverside Poly game. Sammy Arshadi scored two goals and added two steals and an assist, while Alex Reilly added a pair of goals.

Dos Pueblos (7-5) plays Los Alamitos on Saturday morning.

Against Edison, Arshadi had three goals, two assists and three exclusions earned. Wyatt Meckelborg added two goals and two steals.

After trailing 2-1 in the first quarter, DP outscored Edison 5-2 in the second to take command of the game.

Santa Barbara goes 1-1

The Dons beat Capistrano Valley 10-8 and lost to Beckman 7-5



Jordan Hayes, Julian Bacon and Chase Raisin each scored two goals and Sean O’Brien had a goal and an assist in the win over Capo Valley.

Against Beckman, Dylan Fogg and Bacon had two goals each. Chase Raisin had a goal, two assists and earned three ejections.



