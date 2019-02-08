Dos Pueblos Comes Out Firing, Beats Hart in CIF Playoff Opener, 4-2

Boys Soccer

A recharged Dos Pueblos boys soccer team stunned host Hart, 4-2, in a CIF-SS Division 3 boys soccer first-round game on Thursday in Newhall.

The Chargers (15-9-2) got on the scoreboard in the fourth minute, when Aldo Becerril fought through contact and beat the goalkeeper with a shot to the lower right corner.

DP made it 2-0 in the first half on a Mori Chiba goal, set up by defender Hayden Carlson.

Hart, an undefeated co-champion of the Foothill League, got back in the game with a goal in the second half. But DP responded when Leo Rubio scored off pass fom Nate Lang.

After Hart made it a 3-2 game, Lang sealed the victory for the Chargers. He took a pass from Bubba Gutierrez and buried his shot.

Coach Matt York said the play Sebastian Rodriguez was instrumental in the win.

"He played consistent and really allowed our offense and defense to run through him. He was our game MVP," said York.

The win puts DP into a second-round match on Saturday against fourth-seeded Artesia at San Marcos. The game time will be announced Friday.

York said the victory served as a validation that the Chargers are a strong team.



"After not receiving an automatic playoff bid and fighting through injuries and disappointment, I am extremely proud of our seniors and other leadership players in how maturely they have handled themselves and all of the doubters outside of our program," York said. "This victory was great validation for them and those who have supported us throughout the season."

