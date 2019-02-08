Pixel Tracker

Friday, February 8 , 2019, 9:22 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos Comes Out Firing, Beats Hart in CIF Playoff Opener, 4-2

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 8, 2019 | 12:12 a.m.

A recharged Dos Pueblos boys soccer team stunned host Hart, 4-2, in a CIF-SS Division 3 boys soccer first-round game on Thursday in Newhall.

The Chargers (15-9-2) got on the scoreboard in the fourth minute, when Aldo Becerril fought through contact and beat the goalkeeper with a shot to the lower right corner.

DP made it 2-0 in the first half on a Mori Chiba goal, set up by defender Hayden Carlson.

Hart, an undefeated co-champion of the Foothill League, got back in the game with a goal in the second half. But DP responded when Leo Rubio scored off pass fom Nate Lang.

After Hart made it a 3-2 game, Lang sealed the victory for the Chargers. He took a pass from Bubba Gutierrez and buried his shot.

Coach Matt York said the play Sebastian Rodriguez was instrumental in the win.

"He played consistent and really allowed our offense and defense to run through him. He was our game MVP," said York.

The win puts DP into a second-round match on Saturday against fourth-seeded Artesia at San Marcos. The game time will be announced Friday.

York said the victory served as a validation that the Chargers are a strong team.

"After not receiving an automatic playoff bid and fighting through injuries and disappointment, I am extremely proud of our seniors and other leadership players in how maturely they have handled themselves and all of the doubters outside of our program," York said. "This victory was great validation for them and those who have supported us throughout the season."
 

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 