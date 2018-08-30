Dos Pueblos Wins Girls Tennis Opener

Tennis

Dos Pueblos swept nine doubles sets and didn't lose a game in a 13-5 girls tennis win over Newbury Park in the season opener for the Chargers and the coaching debut of Laura Housinger.

“This is my first season at Dos Pueblos and I am very proud of how the team performed," Housinger said. "There were many learning opportunities as well as strengths demonstrated on all courts today. It is looking like a fun and exciting season with this great group of players.”

The teams of Alessa Somer/Anjali Thankrar, Cami Chou/Danya Belkin and Mia Chou/Neve Greenwald dominated their opponents.

In singles, Ginger Vance won two sets, 6-1, 6-2. Janice Tsai won a set 6-0 and Kiersten Maxwell took a 6-3 decision.

The Chargers play at Ventura on Tuesday.

