Dos Pueblos Wins Season Opener Behind Sophie Leggett’s Four Goals

Water Polo

Sophie Leggett made a pretty good first impression in her Dos Pueblos girls water polo debut.

The sophomore scored four goals and had three assists in the Chargers 7-5 win over Foothill High School.

Dos Pueblos had strong contributions from newcomers all day long, as freshman Anna Cable earned eight blocks in her team debut and Sabina Shackelford scored the game winner in the fourth quarter while also debuting for the Chargers.

"Our two Freshmen, Anna Cable and Sabina Shackelford, played like veterans tonight," said Dos Pueblos coach Connor Levoff. "Anna was outstanding in the goal and Sabina buried the game winning shot and was all over the pool on offense and defense."

Toni Shackelford and Grace Heck each added a goal of their own, while Heck contributed an assist and three steals.

"We are excited to start the year with a great team win on the road against a tough, disciplined, historic program like Foothill," commented Levoff.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.