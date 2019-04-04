Dos Pueblos Wins Two at Central Coast Tournament

Dos Pueblos took both games of a doubleheader at the Central Coast Baseball Tournament on Wednesday, beating Viewpoint, 3-2, on Conner Gleissner's complete game and knocking off Viewpoint, 7-5.
Gleissner allowed no earned runs, struck out four, walked one and gave up four hits.
Dylan Ledbetter paced the DP offense, going 3 for 3 with two doubles. Luke Fidel was 2-3 with a triple and a stolen base.
In the nightcap, Andrew Gaurdino, Cole Phillip and Nate Feldhaus combined on the pitching win against Viewpoint.
JJ Frausto doubled and scored twice and Mason Boelter, Nico Martinez, Nate Jordan and Evan Steinberger all drove in runs.
Dos Pueblos (11-8-1) completes tournament play Thursday against Yerington.