Dos Pueblos Wins Two Thrillers at South Coast Tourney

Water Polo

Freshman Ethan Parrish scored the game-winning goal to lift Dos Pueblos to a 9-8 boys water polo win over Northwood in its first game of the day at the South Coast Tournament on Friday.

The Chargers scored four unanswered goals in the third period to come back from a 5-2 deficit.

Parrish had five goals and freshman Alex Reilly dished out three assists. Goalie Ben Cable made 10 saves, had two steals and an assist.

Dos Pueblos later defeated Esperanza, 15-12, behind six goals from Dylan Elliott. Jason Teng added four goals and Parrish scored three, with two assists and three steals. Taylor Locke tallied his first varsity goal and Matt Binckley scored to cap a big third quarter for the Chargers.

Cable turned in a strong performance in goal, making 12 saves.

The Chargers (5-3) face either Los Alamitos or San Clemente on Saturday.

