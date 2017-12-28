Dos Pueblos Works Overtime to Beat Arcadia, Reach Ventura Kiwanis Semifinals

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos outscored Arcadia 17-8 in overtime and pulled out a 76-66 boys basketball victory on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament.

The Chargers (8-1) will play Glendora (9-3) at 7:30 p.m., at Oxnard High.

Dos Pueblos played tough defense to make it tough for Arcadia's top two players, Jay Yoon and Jason Cardenas. They scored 14 and 16 points, respectively, but shot a low percentage.

"We were able to mix up our defenses to keep them off balance," DP coach Joe Zamora said.

Dos Pueblos led 45-39 entering the fourth quarter, but Arcadia made a run and tied the score at 60.

"We had a look at the end of regulation but missed the shot," Zamora said. "In overtime, we were able to keep pressure on them and as a result created some key turnovers for baskets.

"It was a good test for us, as we lost our previous overtime by three."

Jake Enrico scored 18 points to lead four Chargers in double figures; Max McCeney had 15 points and Cyrus Wallace and Christian Hodosy added 10 points apiece. Aidan Chandrasekaran knocked down three three-pointers for nine points.

