Dos Pueblos Wraps Up 5th Straight Channel League Baseball Title

Baseball

The Dos Pueblos baseball team took care of business on Tuesday and won its fifth straight Channel League baseball championship with a 7-2 victory at Ventura.

The Chargers' second win in a row over the Cougars clinched a title tie, and when San Marcos defeated Santa Barbara, 1-0, they claimed it outright.

"It was an exciting fun day once the game was over," said DP head coach George Hedricks, who has been a part of four titles, the first three as an assistant coach. "Everybody was happy. But we're not done. We'd like to do some damage in the playoffs."

The Chargers are 8-3 in league (18-8 overall), with one remaining game on Thursday at home against Ventura. They'll celebrate Senior Day.

Hedricks said the team was aware that Santa Barbara was right on its heels going into the final week of the season.

"We pay attention. We knew we controlled our own destiny. We knew if we won at least two of the three (against Ventura) and Santa Barbara won out, we'd at least be co-champs, with the tiebreaker. Our goal was to win all three and win the championship."

Seniors Gio Macias and Dustin Demeter have been league champions all four years at DP.

"I think our senior leadership has been big," Hedricks said of a key to the team's success. "We've had several guys who have been on three years and Gio and Dustin have been up since freshman year. I think having senior leaders and seasoned senior leaders and a really good young group of sophomores and juniors right behind them, we felt like we had a pretty good team at the beginning of the season."

A couple of those sophomores had an impact in Tuesday's win. Pitcher Dylan Kelley threw four solid innings, allowing two runs and picking up the win. It was his fifth win of the season, tying him for the team lead with Darby Naughton, and his third in Channel League.

"He does his job," said Hedricks of Kelley.

Isaac Coffey made his first start at second base and ripped a two-run single over third base. Isaac is the younger brother of former DP star Luke Coffey who now plays at Westmont.

"As long as we have Coffeys and Demeters in the program, we'll be doing pretty well," said Hedricks. "Those families have produced some fine ballplayers for DP, that's for sure."

Peter Appel was 3 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs and Demeter had a double and scored two runs.

Julian Amador pitched three scoreless innings of relief and earned the save.

The depth of the DP pitching staff has been another key element this season.

"We faced injuries and unexpected things that happened, and this talented group stepped up. Everybody played a role. It's a real special group," said Hedricks. "I've always felt DP's strength, at least the last several years, has been been the depth of the pitching staff. A lot of teams have ‘a guy,’ a front runner. DP, I felt, has always had multiple guys. We have three pitchers with four or more wins, four who have each earned a save and multiple pitchers who have pitched innings. Pitching has been our strength for a long time."

Hedricks expects no let-up from his team when it takes the field on Thursday.

"We reached our goal, but we want to finish strong," he said. "We haven't swept a series yet and we want to do that."

