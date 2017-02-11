Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Dominate at Channel League Finals

Wrestling

Ryan Fidel wins third straight title, Aidan Yamasaki captures second crown; Chargers qualify for CIF in every weight class

Ryan Fidel won his first Channel League wrestling title when he was a 106-pound sophomore at Dos Pueblos High School.

On Saturday, wrestling as a 138-pound senior, Fidel captured his third straight individual league championship, beating Santa Barbara High’s Jon Huther 14-2 at the league finals at Santa Barbara’s J.R. Richards Gym.

Fidel’s third crown in his career was part of a dominating day by Charger wrestlers on the first step toward reaching the CIF State Meet. The Chargers had a finalist in 13 of the 14 weight classes, won seven titles and qualified all 14 competitors for next week’s CIF-Southern Section divisional championships.

Fidel was recognized as the league MVP. Marquis Moreno of Buena, the 126-pound champion, was awarded the top wrestler for the lower weight classes, and Buena heavyweight Elijah Jackson-Clark was named top upper weight-class wrestler.

Host Santa Barbara qualified six wrestlers for CIF and had a league champion — Jose Herrera at 220 pounds. San Marcos will send three wrestlers to CIF competition.

The top three in each weight class advanced to the CIF Southern Division Championships at Brea Olinda High School in Orange County.

Fidel put Huther on his back in the second period and scored a couple more takedowns and a near fall in the third. But the Santa Barbara wrestler did a good job avoiding the pin.

“It’s definitely disappointing not to have pinned him, but I still beat him by a lot and I wrestled well,” Fidel told Noozhawk.

On winning three league titles, Fidel said: “It means a lot, that’s definitely a big achievement to be one of the few who has done it.”

Fidel now aims to make it to the state meet at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.

“I’m feeling good, I’m prepared, I’ve done everything that I can,” he said. “Now it’s just time to go out and wrestle to the best of my ability and make it to state.”

The league finals stirred up a Back-to-the-Future moment when DP freshman Sean Yamasaki won the 106-pound title. His father and Charger assistant coach, Mike Yamasaki, was a league champion at 106 pounds when he was a freshman. He went on to win four league championships and captured a state title in 1982.

“Some expectations to live up to,” the younger Yamasaki said with a smile.

“It was definitely an experience,” he said of wrestling varsity as a freshman. “It was great to wrestle very competitive wrestlers at tough tournaments, but it’s also fun to win some.”

Mike Yamasaki’s older son, Aidan, won his second straight league title with a tense 3-2 victory over Buena’s Hassan Hawara at 132 pounds. Aidan Yamasaki fought off Hawara’s furious attempt at a takedown in the last 28 seconds to score the victory.

Aidan lost to Hawara in the DP-Buena dual meet.

“We’re very tough rivals but also very good friends,” Aidan said. “In that (finals) match, we’ve been going over for weeks how to defend him, how to wrestle him right. One of the biggest things was a pass by (manuever), that’s when I got my takedown. I’d been working on that really hard. Toward the end it was just keeping him off my legs.”

Aidan said he’s feeling good about his chances in CIF, having beaten some CIF place finishers, Masters’ placers and state honorable mention finishers.

“I’m feeling confident but not cocky about it,” he said.

At 145 pounds, freshman Conner Lee gave Ventura senior Alex Ramirez a battle. Lee was down by one point before Ramirez scored a takedown with five seconds left to win 9-6.

Will Yamasaki, the cousin of Aidan and Sean, added to the family legacy of wrestling success with a title at 170 pounds. After a scoreless first period, he scored a two-point reversal to break the stalemate and built a 7-0 lead before Buena’s Adrian Munoz managed an escape point. That was the only point Yamasaki gave up as he won 9-1.

Noam Dessilbourg continued his success in wrestling. The exchange student from Switzerland, who has a background in judo, adapted to wrestling and became a force on the mat. Competing for the 160-pound weight class title, he pinned Ventura’s Ulises Sosa at 1:28 of the second period.

“It’s a huge thing,”​ Dessilbourg said about winning a league title in his first year as a wrestler. “I’ve wrestled for just a couple months, and with this great team I’ve learned to wrestle and have skills. It’s great to have a league championship.”

He’s had a good time wrestling for the Chargers.

“It’s just awesome,” he said. “When I’m on the mat I just have fun.”

DP’s Diego Cruz roared out to a 5-0 lead in the first period of his 120-pound title match against Ventura’s Riley Beeson, and kept piling up the points for a 15-1 victory.

Joel Garcia capped the Chargers’ day with a first-period pin against Ventura’s Andres Lazos at 195 pounds.

Heavyweight Erick Nisich was battling Buena’s Jackson-Clark when he suffered a hamstring injury and was unable to continue.

First-year Santa Barbara coach Adrian Macias said he was excited to have a league champion and six CIF qualifiers. He had 25 wrestlers finish the season compared to 17 last year.

“We’re slowly growing, but all our wrestlers have heart,” he said. “They come in every day ready to work out and put themselves through the misery that wrestling practice is, knowing that all the hard work takes place in the room.”

Channel League Championships

Finals, CIF Qualifiers

106 pounds — Sean Yamasaki, Dos Pueblos, defeated Miguel Ramirez, Ventura, 6-0. 3rd, Daniel Tinajera, Buena

113 — Juan Gutierrez, BHS, pinned Kade Uyesaka, DPHS. 3rd, Carter Feld, Santa Barbara

120 — Diego Cruz, DPHS, defeated Riley Beeson, VHS, 15-1

126 — Marguis Moreno, BHS, defeated Josh Coronado, DPHS, 13-1. 3rd, Josue Vallecillo, SBHS

132 — Aidan Yamasaki, DPHS, defeated Hassan Hawara, BHS, 3-2. 3rd, Joel Lopez, VHS

138 — Ryan Fidel, DPHS, defeated Jon Huther, SBHS, 14-2. 3rd, Seth Monroy, San Marcos

145 — Alex Ramirez, VHS, defeated Conner Lee, DPHS, 9-6. 3rd, Oscar Munoz, SBHS

152 — Mina Morkos, BHS, defeated Tommy Johnson, DPHS, 12-4. 3rd, Pedro Cuevas, VHS

160 — Noam Desslibourg, DPHS, pinned Ulises Sosa, VHS, 1:28. 3rd, Javier Castillo, SMHS

170 — Will Yamasaki, DPHS, defeated Adrian Munoz, BHS, 9-1. 3rd, Jonathan Cruz, SBHS

182 — Rupert Ramos, VHS, pinned Jose Tolis, DPHS, 1:12. 3rd, Danny Guzman, BHS

195 — Joel Garcia, DPHS, pinned Andres Lazos, VHS, :10. 3rd, Matt Kaltman, BHS

220 — Jose Herrera, SBHS, defeated William Cantrell, VHS. 3rd, Jackson Stetler, DPHS

285 — Elijah Jackson-Clark, BHS, defeated Erick Nisch, DPHS, forfeit (injury). 3rd, Anthony Hernandez, SMHS.

