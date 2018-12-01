Dos Pueblos Wrestler Sean Yamasaki Takes 2nd at Newbury Park Invite

Wrestling

Sean Yamasaki finished second in the 120-pound weight class to lead the Dos Pueblos wrestlers to a seventh-place finish at the Newbury Park Invite on Saturday.

The Chargers had seven wrestlers place in the top seven in a competition that featured Poway and Clovis, two of the top five teams in California.

Kade Uyesaka finished third at 126 pounds, Charlley Padilla (106), Telmo Ortiz (120), Anthony Martinez (132) and Diego Cruz (152) all took fifth and Abraham Perdomo (138) finished seventh

