Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Capture Battle of Valley Team Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 12, 2019 | 10:16 p.m.
Dos Pueblos wrestlers Click to view larger
The four individual champions for Dos Pueblos were Telmo Ortiz Mendoza (bottom), Conner Lee (left), Diego Cruz and Kade Uyesaka. (Courtesy photo)

Four Dos Pueblos wrestlers won titles and a total of nine made the podium as the Chargers won the team championship at the Battle of the Valley Tournament on Saturday at Santa Ynez High.

Dos Pueblos scored 213.5 points to pull ahead of South Torrance,  which finished second with 193.5 points. Righetti was third with 190 points.

“We had a great team effort with all 11 wrestlers scoring points, winning at least one match,” DP coach Anthony Califano said. “We also had nine placers, and the key to our success this weekend was not just the effort of our four champions but the kids that had to battle back through the consolation bracket. All five of our wrestlers in consolation won their final match to help us stay in the team hunt.”

The Chargers and South Torrance were tied going into the final round of matches. 

Diego Cruz got DP going in a fast-paced and acrobatic 152-pound final with Ryan Harris of Pacifica. Cruz won 7-5 in overtime.

Conner Lee followed with a solid 6-2 win over Eric Williamson at 160 pounds.

Telmo Ortiz Mendoza won at 113 pounds, beating Rudy Pacheco of Burroughs, 6-3.

“I am so proud of Telmo Ortiz Mendoza for his championship performance,” said Califano. “He works very hard and he had a couple disappointing performances in the last two invitationals. He picked himself up and kept working hard and it really paid off tonight.”

Kade Uyesaka finished the victorious day by pinning Barry Christian of South Torrance at 126 pounds to lock up the team title.

DP Podium Finishers

106 Charlly Ramirez Padilla, 5th

113 Telmo Ortiz Mendoza,1st

120 Sean Yamasaki, 2nd

126 Kade Uyesaka, 1st

132 Anthony Martinez, 5th

138 Abraham Perdomo, 7th

152 Diego Cruz, 1st

160 Conner Lee, 1st

220 Jackson Stetler, 3rd

