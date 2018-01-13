Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:24 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Capture Santa Ynez Battle of Valley Invite

The Dos Pueblos wrestling team brought home the title from the Battle of the Valley Invite at Santa Ynez High. Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos wrestling team brought home the title from the Battle of the Valley Invite at Santa Ynez High. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 13, 2018 | 10:30 p.m.

Kade Uyesaka and Will Yamasaki won individual titles as Dos Pueblos wrestlers placed in 11 of 14 weight classes in taking the team championship at the Battle of the Valley Tournament at Santa Ynez High on Saturday.

The Chargers scored 221 points to beat out Santa Fe (202) and Millikan (180).

Yamasaki won the 182-pound weight class. 

"Will Yamasaki had a great weekend with a title and is getting back into wrestling shape after an outstanding football season," DP coach Anthony Califano said.

Uyesaka captured the 120-pound division title.

At 113 pounds, Sean Yamasaki lost a barn burner semifinal match with 2017 state qualifier Richard Sandoval of Santa Ynez, 4-2. He battled back to take third place.

The were three runner-up finishers: Telmo Ortiz  Mendoza (106), Josh Coronado (132) and Conner Lee (152). Aidan Yamasaki (138) and Ian Young (170) took fourth, Alex Bello (160) was fifth, Diego Cruz (145) and Jackson Stetler (195) came in sixth and Rhett Auston (152-B) was eighth.

"It was a good weekend for Charger wrestling, however, our goal is always to finish with a win and we had too many second-, fourth-, and sixth-place finishes," coach Califano said. We still have a lot of work to do as we prepare for the rest of our league matches, CIF, Masters and State.

The Chargers host San Marcos on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara Wrestling

The Dons' top finisher at the tournament were Jose Herrera (seccond at 195 pounds) and Jon Huther (fifth at 152).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 