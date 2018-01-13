Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Capture Santa Ynez Battle of Valley Invite

Kade Uyesaka and Will Yamasaki won individual titles as Dos Pueblos wrestlers placed in 11 of 14 weight classes in taking the team championship at the Battle of the Valley Tournament at Santa Ynez High on Saturday.

The Chargers scored 221 points to beat out Santa Fe (202) and Millikan (180).

Yamasaki won the 182-pound weight class.

"Will Yamasaki had a great weekend with a title and is getting back into wrestling shape after an outstanding football season," DP coach Anthony Califano said.

Uyesaka captured the 120-pound division title.

At 113 pounds, Sean Yamasaki lost a barn burner semifinal match with 2017 state qualifier Richard Sandoval of Santa Ynez, 4-2. He battled back to take third place.

The were three runner-up finishers: Telmo Ortiz Mendoza (106), Josh Coronado (132) and Conner Lee (152). Aidan Yamasaki (138) and Ian Young (170) took fourth, Alex Bello (160) was fifth, Diego Cruz (145) and Jackson Stetler (195) came in sixth and Rhett Auston (152-B) was eighth.

"It was a good weekend for Charger wrestling, however, our goal is always to finish with a win and we had too many second-, fourth-, and sixth-place finishes," coach Califano said. We still have a lot of work to do as we prepare for the rest of our league matches, CIF, Masters and State.

The Chargers host San Marcos on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara Wrestling

The Dons' top finisher at the tournament were Jose Herrera (seccond at 195 pounds) and Jon Huther (fifth at 152).

