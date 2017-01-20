Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Clinch Tie for League Title

Dos Pueblos wrestled on Santa Barbara High's new mat on Friday and pummeled the Dons, 71-3, to clinch a tie for its third straight Channel League dual meet title.
The Chargers are 3-0 and can claim the outright title with a win against Ventura at home on Jan. 31.
The Yamasakis, Aidan, Will and Sean, all scored major decisions and Ryan Fidel won by a technical fall to lead the Chargers.
Santa Barbara's Jose Herrera won a decision over Joulle Garcia at 220 pounds.
