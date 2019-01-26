Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Eliminated in Semifinals at CIF Duals

Wrestling

Third-seeded Dos Pueblos lost in the semifinals of the CIF-SS Division 4 Wrestling Duals at Royal High on Saturday.

The Chargers fell against No. 2-seed Mayfair, 36-28, after beating Chino (57-21) and Beverly Hills (54-23).

"We did quite have enough depth in our lineup to upset the No. 2-ranked team in our division," said DP coach Anthony Califano. "However, earning a spot in the semis is still an impressive accomplishment for us considering we have about seven returning varsity wrestlers and seven that are new to varsity competition.

The Chargers, who finish with a 15-4 record, will next compete in the Channel League Championships at Cabrillo on Saturday, Feb 2.



