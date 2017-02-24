Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Fall in Quarterfinals at CIF Masters Meet

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos wrestlers Ryan Fidel and Noam Dessibourg lost tight matches in the quarterfinals at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet at the Citizens Bank Arena in Ontario on Friday.

Fidel was edged 4-3 by state No. 6-ranked Sonny Santiago of St. John Bosco. Dessibourg dropped a 4-2 decision against Littlerock's Sam Bernal, the No. 18-ranked 160-pound wrestler in the state.

Fidel and Dessibourg are still in contention for berths in the CIF State Meet. They have to finish in the top nine to advance.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.