Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Finish 8th at Strong Newbury Park Invite

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos opened its wrestling season with a respectable eighth-place finish at the Newbury Park Invitational on Saturday.

The Chargers placed six of seven wrestlers "in one of the toughest one-day tournaments in the state," said DP coach Anthony Califano. "We held our own by being in the top 10 with only half of our lineup."

Several wrestlers were playing in the CIF-SS Division 10 football championship on Saturday night.

Telmo Ortiz at 106 pounds and Sean Yamasaki at 113 were the top finishers for the Chargers, going 3-1 to take third place. Kade Yamasaki (120) and Aidan Yamasaki (138) each placed fifth and Josh Coronado (132) and Alex Bello (152) came in seventh.

The Chargers return to action on Dec. 8-9 at the Camarillo Duals.