Wrestling

Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Finish Highly Successful Season

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 26, 2017 | 5:37 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos wrestling season came to an end Saturday as seniors Ryan Fidel and Noam Dessibourg lost in the consolation round at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Tournament at the Citziens Bank Arena in Ontario.

Their run capped a historic season for DP wrestling. The team captured its third straight Channel League title, which hadn't been done since the 1990s, and earned two CIF runner-up plaques, which was done only one other time in school history. The team also had a cumulative GPA of 3.44, which will be one highest in the Southern Section. 

Fidel concluded a stellar career, He won a league title three times and twice earned MVP honors. He twice placed in CIF competition.

Dessibourg, an exchange student from Switzerland,won a league title and finished second in CIF competition, losing the final in overtime.

Siblings Sean and Aidan Yamasaki, the sons of DP state champion Mike Yamasaki, and their cousin, Will Yamasaki, won league titles and advanced to the CIF-SS championships. Kade Uyesaka youngest son of former DP head football coach Jeff Uyesaka, also placed in CIF.

Conner Lee was the first freshman CIF placer in school history. Senior heavyweight Will Fader entered the CIF championships as an alternate after teammate Erick Nisich was injured in the league finals. He battled to a sixth place and helped the Chargers to their runner-up finish in the CIF individual championships. 

"This was the most decorated team in my 20 years as the head wrestling coach," DP coach Anthony Califano said. "This was a special group of kids."

