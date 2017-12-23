Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Finish Second at Ed Spring Invitational

Wrestling

Josh Coronado won a title, and the Dos Pueblos wrestling team scored points in 10 of 14 weight classes and finished second at the Ed Spring Invitational at Brea Olinda High on Saturday.

Seven Chargers reached the semifinals and four competed in championship matches.

"We had several guys fight back through the consolation bracket to really help us in the team hunt," said coach Anthony Califano. "I was really impressed with Jose Tolis (fourth at 170) and Jayson Miranda (sixth at 145)."

Coronado dominated his opponent in the 132-pound final, winning 8-2.

Telmo Ortiz (106 pounds), Sean Yamasaki (113) and Kade Uyesaka (120) finished as runners-up, Aidan Yamasaki (138) finished third, Alex Bello (160) placed fifth and Will Yamasaki (182) came in sixth.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.