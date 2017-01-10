Dos Pueblos Wrestlers in League Driver’s Seat After Beating Buena, 47-15

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos took a big step toward winning its third straight Channel League wrestling title by beating Buena, 47-15, in a dual meet between CIF-Southern Section top-10 teams on Tuesday at Sovine Gym.

The Chargers, ranked eighth in the latest Northern Division poll, improved to 2-0 in league duals and handed Buena (1-1) its first loss. The Bulldogs came into the match at No. 6.

The Chargers received a boost in the form of three Buena forfeits to start the match before 195-pound Joel Garcia took the mat for the first bout. He built a 10-0 advantage against the Bulldogs’ Matt Kaltman and pinned him at 3:44 of the second period for 24-0 lead.

Dos Pueblos also got pins from Sean Yamasaki at 113 pounds and Noam Desslibourg at 160, and earned major decisions from Will Yamasaki (14-1) at 182 pounds and Nolan Sullivan (11-1) at 145.

“The goal was to neutralize some of their better guys and we did,” DP coach Anthony Califano said of the win. “We kept the matches close. We didn’t give up any pins, we didn’t give up a major (decision). All their wins were decisions. They won five matches, but a couple of matches could have gone either way.”

Two-time Channel League champion Ryan Fidel scored a big 5-2 win over Marquis Moreno at 138 pounds. The match was a rematch of their third-place battle in the CIF Divisional Championships last year, which Fidel also won.

On Tuesday, Fidel scored a two-point takedown in the first period and extended his lead to 5-0 in the second with an escape point and another takedown. Moreno got two points on a reversal before the second period ended and appeared to have a little momentum going into the final period. But Fidel wrestled smart and almost turned Moreno on his back before the buzzer.

“That was an awesome performance by Ryan,” said Califano. “They were third and fourth in CIF last year. That’s a state-level match right there. Ryan wrestled very, very smart, got his takedowns early, protected his lead. He just wrestled a really thorough match.”

Sullivan looked very strong in his 145-pound match win over Jesse Tinajera, scoring four takedowns and a near fall.

“Nolan has been working his butt off for four years in this program and he’s just coming into his own and really, really wrestling well,” Califano raved.

Sean Yamasaki was leading 7-0 in the second period when he made a cat-quick move to put Daniel Tinajera on his back for the pin.

Dessilbourg, an exchange student from Switzerland, came out fast and went up 4-1 against Ricardo Araiza before he swarmed his Buena opponent and recorded the pin with 8.6 seconds left in the first period.

“What a pick up that is,” Califano said of Dessilbourg. “He’s long and he’s very fit, and goes hard every day in the room. He trains hard every single day.”

Will Yamasaki scored the takedown of the night at 182 pounds. Buena's Danny Guzman charged him, but Yamasaki absorbed the body blow, stayed balanced and flipped Guzman over his head and onto the mat for a spectacular two-point takedown. He followed with a three-point near fall to go up 7-0 in the first period. The lead got to 12-0 before Guzman managed an escape point.

DP lost some close decisions. At 285, Buena’s Elijah Jackson-Clark broke a 6-6 tie against Erick Nisich with a two-point takedown with 8.6 seconds left to pull out an 8-6 win.

“That guy is a CIF placer and Erick gave him a heck of a match,” said Califano.

At 132 points, Aidan Yamasaki battled the Bulldogs’ Hassan Howard down to the wire and came up short, 3-2. The powerful Hassan took the lead with a reversal in the second period and used all his strength to keep Yamasaki from scoring an escape point.

“Part of wrestling is weight management, and Aidan really worked his butt off to get down to this weight class, so I think he was a little bit low energy tonight,” said Califano. “I think the normal Aidan gets off the bottom (on a restart) and now we’re tied.

“This is the last time they have to make the lower weight class,” he added. “We get the two-pound weight allowance the next time we wrestle. Trust me, it helps.”

The Chargers lost a two-point decision at 170 pounds, as Buena's Adrian Munoz scored a takedown with seven seconds remaining to beat Jose Tolis 6-4.

Buena’s other two wins came from decisions by Juan Gutierrez and Mina Morkos. Gutierrez took the lead over Kade Uyesaka on an illegal lock and followed with a two-point reversal to win 7-4 at 120 pounds. Morkos scored a key escape point off a restart to take a 7-5 lead against Jaeden Martinez and then turned a Martinez attack into a two-point takedown for a 9-5 decision.

“We told the team we wrestled a great match," Califano said. "We wrestled to the game plan, and we still have some things to work on."

He expects the rankings to change after Tuesday's result.

“We have a pretty deep team. I think us being ranked eighth in CIF is going to change. We’re going to move up.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.