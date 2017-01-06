Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Overpower San Marcos

Wrestling

Josh Coronado of Dos Pueblos scored a last-second takedown in overtime to beat Adan Alvaro of San Marcos, highlighting the Chargers' 67-6 dual meet victory over the Royals in a Channel League wrestling match at the Thunderhut on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos won 13 of the 14 bouts in winning its Channel League opener. Heavyweight Anthony Hernandez scored the lone win for San Marcos with a pin against Will Fader.

The 132-pound Coronado fell behind 2-0 in the first period when Alvaro, a CIF qualifier last season, scored a takedown. But the DP wrestler evened the score with a two-point reversal, and the score remained tied until Coronado's takedown in overtime.

"Josh really stepped up and beat a very tough competitor in Alvaro," said DP coach Anthony Califano.

Diego Cruz (126 pounds), Aidan Yamasaki (138), Ryan Fidel (145), Noam Dessilburg (170) and Will Yamasaki (182) all pinned their San Marcos opponents.

The next dual meet for the Chargers will be at home against Buena on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos 67, San Marcos 6

106 Sean Yamasaki DP wins by forfeit

113 Telmo Mendoza DP wins by forfeit

120 Octavio Gonzalez DP wins by forfiet

126 Diego Cruz wins DP by fall over Spencer Bassi 1:33

132 Josh Coronado DP wins by decision 4-2 in OT over Adan Alvaro

138 Aidan Yamasaki DP wins by fall Brandon Gonzalez 3:15

145 Ryan Fidel DP wins by fall Shyloh Almada 2:52

152 Nolan Sullivan DP wins by decision Seth Monroy 5-0

160 Jaedan Martinez DP wins by decision Thomas Vadnais 10-6

170 Noam Dessiburg DP wins by fall Adrian Valdivia 3:15

182 Will Yamasaki DP wins by fall Javier Castillo 4:35

195 Jose Tolis DP wins by forfeit

220 Joel Garcia DP wins by forfeit

285 Anthony Hernandez SM wins by fall Will Fader :47

