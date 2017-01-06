Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:15 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 
Wrestling

Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Overpower San Marcos

Josh Coronado of Dos Pueblos tries to turn San Marcos’ Adan Alvaro on his back during their 132-pound bout. Coronado won in overtime, 4-2. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 6, 2017 | 7:16 a.m.

Josh Coronado of Dos Pueblos scored a last-second takedown in overtime to beat Adan Alvaro of San Marcos, highlighting the Chargers' 67-6 dual meet victory over the Royals in a Channel League wrestling match at the Thunderhut on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos won 13 of the 14 bouts in winning its Channel League opener. Heavyweight Anthony Hernandez scored the lone win for San Marcos with a pin against Will Fader.

The 132-pound Coronado fell behind 2-0 in the first period when Alvaro, a CIF qualifier last season, scored a takedown. But the DP wrestler evened the score with a two-point reversal, and the score remained tied until Coronado's takedown in overtime.

"Josh really stepped up and beat a very tough competitor in Alvaro," said DP coach Anthony Califano.

Diego Cruz (126 pounds), Aidan Yamasaki (138), Ryan Fidel (145), Noam Dessilburg (170) and Will Yamasaki (182) all pinned their San Marcos opponents.

The next dual meet for the Chargers will be at home against Buena on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos 67, San Marcos 6

106 Sean Yamasaki DP wins by forfeit
113 Telmo Mendoza DP wins by forfeit
120 Octavio Gonzalez DP wins by forfiet
126 Diego Cruz wins DP by fall over Spencer Bassi 1:33
132 Josh Coronado DP wins by decision 4-2 in OT over Adan Alvaro
138 Aidan Yamasaki DP wins by fall Brandon Gonzalez 3:15
145 Ryan Fidel DP wins by fall Shyloh Almada 2:52
152 Nolan Sullivan DP wins by decision Seth Monroy 5-0
160 Jaedan Martinez DP wins by decision Thomas Vadnais 10-6
170 Noam Dessiburg DP wins by fall Adrian Valdivia 3:15
182 Will Yamasaki DP wins by fall Javier Castillo 4:35
195 Jose Tolis DP wins by forfeit
220 Joel Garcia DP wins by forfeit
285 Anthony Hernandez SM wins by fall Will Fader :47

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

DP’s 126-pound Diego Cruz of Dos Pueblos pins Spencer Bassi in the first period. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

