Wrestling

Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Pin Down 2nd Straight League Title

The Dos Pueblos wrestling team clinched its second straight Channel League title on Tuesday at Ventura Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos wrestling team clinched its second straight Channel League title on Tuesday at Ventura
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 19, 2016 | 9:41 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos wrestling team made program history on Tuesday night, repeating as Channel League dual meet champion for the first time in 26 years.

The Chargers earned their second straight championship with a 46-9 victory at Ventura.

The title is especially sweet for DP because Buena was considered the favorite this season.

"We made sure we were in great condition and we never thought we were out of it," DP co-coach Marc Fidel said. "Our kids have been on the road a lot this season.  Because we are young, we had to be battle tested going on the road to wrestle both Buena and Ventura, so we have challenged them with some competitive situations and they have responded.  They really wrestled with a lot of passion last night."

"The victory was very much a team effort," assistant coach Anthony Califano said. DP won 12 of the 14 bouts against its arch-rival.

Ryan Fidel, at 126 pounds, and Elijah Fitch, at 152, recorded pins for the Chargers (3-0 in league). There were four matches won by two points or less. Diego Lopez squeaked out a 7-6 decision over Rupert Ramos at 182 pounds, Joel Garcia edged Carlos Archiga, 2-0, at 195, Will Fader nipped Carlos Alacron, 2-1 at 285 and Aidan Yamasaki defeated Joel Lopez, 3-1 at 132. Tommy Johnson scored a major decision (10-0) over Steven Hernandez at 160 pounds.

"Coach Marc Fidel urged the kids to win the close matches and win the battle of the pins," Califano said. "We did both. It was a great win for the whole program."

Dos Pueblos is ranked No. 2 behind Righetti in the CIF Northern Division.

"Buena, Camarillo, Thousand Oaks, Pacifica, and Ventura are all in the top 10 and we have wrestled and beaten them all," said Fidel.

Dos Pueblos 46, Ventura 9

160 Tommy Johnson, DP, 10-0 maj dec Steven Hernandez
170 Isaac Uribe, V,  dec 4-2 Jose Tolis dp
182 Diego Lopez, DP,  dec 7-6 Rupert Ramos
195 Joel Garcia, DP, dec 2-0 Carlos Archiga
220 Erick Nisich, DP,  dec 11-4 Eduardo Nava
285 Will Fader, DP,  dec 2-1 Carlos Alacron
106 Kade Uyesaka, DP, dec 8-2 Adrian Reyes
113 Justin Moua, DP, dec 5-1 Josseph Alamillo
120 Zach Weisshaar, V, fall 3:02 Alijah Grant
126 Ryan Fidel, DP, fall 1:02 Gabriel Cline
132 Aidan Yamasaki, DP, dec 3-1 Joel Lopez
138 Nolan Sullivan, DP, dec 6-0 Salvador Curiel
145 Paul Sigurdson, DP, dec 7-4 Chris Reyes
152 Elijah Fitch, DP, fall 3:25 Rudy Medina

