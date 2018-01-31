Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:08 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Wrestling

Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Pin Down Fourth Straight Channel League Championship

The Dos Pueblos wrestling team made in four league titles in a row by beating Ventura, 55-9, on the road.
The Dos Pueblos wrestling team made in four league titles in a row by beating Ventura, 55-9, on the road. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 31, 2018 | 10:02 a.m.

Erick Nisich made his season debut for the Dos Pueblos wrestling team on Tuesday, and the senior went out and pinned his Ventura opponent to help the Chargers win the match, 55-9, at Tuttle Gym and claim their fourth straight Channel League team championship.

Nisich, who recently was named All CIF and All State in football, was one of six Chargers to record pins against their arch rivals. He pinned Ian Sinclair of the Cougars in the 287-pound weight class.

Will Yamasaki, who was named the CIF-SS Division 10 Defensive Player of the Year in football, pinned Andres Lazos of Ventura at 222 pounds.

Jack Fischer (174), Jayson Miranda (147), Aidan Yamasaki (140) and Telmo Ortiz Mendoza (108) were the other Chargers to win by fall.

Sean Yamasaki (115) and Alex Bello posted shutouts of 8-0 and 6-0, respectively.

The Chargers also won some tight matches. Jose Solis pulled out a 3-1 win over Juan Uribe at 182 pounds, Conner Lee edged Essex Gilbertson 4-2 at 154 and Kade Uyesaka beat Gabriel Cline 4-2 at 128 pounds.

Josh Coronado continued to dominate his opponents, beating Riley Beeson 8-2.

The league-champion Chargers will now compete in the CIF Team Duals at Sovine Gym on Saturday. This is the third straight year they've hosted a CIF team championship. Last year, they finished runner-up to Righetti.

Dos Pueblos 55, Ventura 9

108—Telmo Ortiz Mendoza (DP) pinned Joseph Lopez; 115—Sean Yamasaki (DP) dec. Diego Garcia 8-0; 122—Stormie Ortiz (V) dec. Alonzo Cruz 3-2; 128—Kade Uyesaka (DP) dec. Gabriel Cline 4-2; 134 Josh Coronado (DP) dec. Riley Beeson 8-2; 140—Aidan Yamasaki (DP) pinned Josh Sheridan; 147—Jayson Miranda (DP) pinned John DuQue; 154 Conner Lee (DP) dec. Essex Gilbertson 4-2; 162—Alex Bello (DP) dec. Ulises Sosa 6-0; 174 Jack Fischer (DP) pinned Ashton Matheny; 182—Jose Tolis (DP) dec. Juan Uribe 3-1; 197  Rupert Ramos (V) pinned Jackson Stetler; 222—Will Yamasaki (DP) pinned Andres Lazos; 287—Erick Nisich (DP) pinned Ian Sinclair.

