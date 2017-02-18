Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:18 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Qualify for CIF Masters Meet; Team is CIF Runner-Up

Dos Pueblos wrestlers, from left, Connor Lee, Ryan Fidel, Will Yamasaki, Kade Uyesaka, Noam Dessibourg and Will Fader qualfied for the CIF Masters Meet. Fader is an alternate. The Chargers were runners-up at the CIF Southern Division Championships at Brea-Olinda. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 18, 2017 | 10:22 p.m.

Noam Dessibourg finished as a CIF runner-up in the 160-pound weight class and five Dos Pueblos wrestlers advanced to the Masters Meet by finishing in the top five at the Southern Division Championships at Brea-Olinda High on Saturday.

Dessibourg, Kade Uyesaka, Ryan Fidel, Connor Lee and Will Yamasaki all placed in the top five of their weight classes to book a spot in the state qualifying meet at the Citizen's Bank Arena in Ontario. The top nine from that meet advance to the CIF State Championships in Bakersfield.

Heavyweight Will Fader placed sixth and is an alternate for the Masters Meet. 

Santa Barbara High's Jose Herrera finished eighth at 220 pounds, making him the first CIF placer for the Dons in 10 years.

Dessibourg, a senior exchange student from Switzerland, pinned two opponents and had two major wins before losing a heartbreaker in overtime against a wrestler from Yorba Linda.

Fidel, a three-time Channel League champion, rebounded from a loss in controversial semifinal match and took third place at 138 pounds. The senior beat a West Torrance wrestler in the third-place match.

Sophomore Kade Uyesaka lost a close semifinal match at 113 pound and then battled back to take fifth place.

Freshman Connor Lee came in fifth at 145 pounds to make the Masters Meet. He secured his qualification with a stunning pin of a South Torrance wrestler after trailing 7-1. Lee headlocked his opponent on his back and recorded the pin.

At 170, Will Yamasaki lost to the eventual champion from Canyon-Anaheim in the semifinals but bounced back with a win over El Modena to take third place.

Dos Pueblos as a team earned runner-up honors behind Victor Valley. The Chargers, who had 13 wrestlers score points in the meet, will bring home a second CIF plaque. They also were runners-up in the CIF Duals.

